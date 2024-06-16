BOSTON — UConn is located smack in the middle of Red Sox and Yankees country, so there was no better time than Saturday for their national championship-winning basketball team to visit Fenway Park.

The Red Sox rolled out the red carpet for Dan Hurley’s squad, giving them the full on-field experience before Saturday’s tilt.

Tonight, we welcomed the NCAA DI men's basketball National Champions, the UConn Huskies! pic.twitter.com/mFAfNtcMtE — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2024

Alex Karaban, a Massachusetts native and star on the back-to-back title teams, threw out the first pitch to Red Sox first baseman Dom Smith.

Alex Karaban's first pitch pic.twitter.com/a2zTHtYhrF — Gavin Keefe (@GavinKeefe) June 15, 2024

Hassan Diarra, a native of New York, was hoping Karaban didn’t deliver a strike for personal reasons but saw his teammate toss a pretty good pitch.

“He’s home,” Diarra said, per Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant. “He’ll be in Boston, so hopefully he doesn’t embarrass himself, but I’m hoping he does because I’m gonna be recording. I kinda want to go viral.”

UConn is expected to make a visit to Yankee Stadium at some point this summer.