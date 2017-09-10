Rick Porcello Looking to Bounce Back For Red Sox In Start Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday with Rick Porcello on the mound.
While Porcello is the defending American League Cy Young Award winner, he’s had a down year in 2017 with a 9-16 record and 4.67 ERA. But if he can be on top of his game Sunday, the Sox can earn a three-game sweep over the Rays at Fenway Park thanks to Saturday’s 9-0 win.
Hear more about Porcello’s upcoming start in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
