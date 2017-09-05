Super Bowl Banner Ceremony Shouldn’t Be Distraction For Patriots In Opener

It will be an exciting night Thursday when the New England Patriots kick off the 2017 NFL season with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But before the opening whistle blows, there will be some business to take care of at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will unveil their fifth championship banner to commemorate the team’s thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

While there certainly will be pomp and circumstance in Foxboro, Mass. on Thursday, head coach Bill Belichick’s all-business style should keep his team level-headed amid the festivities.

To hear NESN’s Marc James and Jermaine Wiggins break down what to expect from Patriots-Chiefs, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.