David Price Has Impressed John Farrell Coming Out Of Red Sox’s Bullpen

David Price could be a critical piece of the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen in the postseason.

The left-hander has been dominant since returning from a left elbow injury, as he has yet to allow a run out of the bullpen while showcasing a high 90s fastball.

Manager John Farrell noted he’s been really impressed by the lefty’s ability to bounce back from injury with limited rehab time and believes there’s a multitude of ways Price could be utilized in October.

To hear Farrell discuss Price, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images