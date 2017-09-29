Who Will Red Sox Choose As No. 3 Starter For Playoff Rotation?

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for what they hope is a long postseason run.

But they do have one problem, as manager John Farrell has to decide who will be the No. 3 starter in his playoff rotation.

Ace Chris Sale will be the unquestioned No. 1 starter, and left-hander Drew Pomeranz would get the ball in Game 2.

But with Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez and Doug Fister all struggling, Farrell is faced with a tough decision when filling out the rotation.

NESN’s Tom Caron and Tim Wakefield discussed the options with The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, and you can watch it in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images