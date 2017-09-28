Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Gives Update On Status Of Left Wrist Injury

Mookie Betts missed the last two games of the Boston Red Sox’s series with the Toronto Blue Jays with a sore left wrist, as the Red Sox hope to get him healthy for the start of the playoffs next week.

But the star right fielder is back in the lineup Thursday for Game 1 of Boston’s four-game series with the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Betts, who has been swinging a hot bat in September, discussed the status of his left wrist before the game.

To hear the update on Betts’ injury, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images