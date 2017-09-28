Why Colin Cowherd Believes Hugh Hefner Was ‘LeBron James Of Sex’

Hugh Hefner, best known as the founder of Playboy, died Wednesday at age 91.

As the sports world mourned, Colin Cowherd devoted some time on his FS1 show Thursday to discussing how Hefner went against societal norms in building the Playboy empire. Cowherd even compared Hefner to a current NBA superstar, calling him the “LeBron James of sex.”

So, what exactly did LeBron and Hef have in common? Allow Cowherd to explain in the video below.

Where @ColinCowherd compares Hugh Hefner to LeBron James pic.twitter.com/FKtptwAuyv — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 28, 2017

