Kyle Larson Apparently Started 28 Races In One Month During 2012 Season

Kyle Larson has been one of the standout Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers of 2017, though considering how much practice he’s gotten over the years, its not surprising his skills are so sharp.

Larson recently appeared on NBC Sports’ “NASCAR America” to take part in a Q&A, during which he fielded an uncharacteristically serious question from Twitter user @nascarcasm: what is the highest number of races he’s run in a single week? Although he couldn’t recall the most starts he’s made in one week, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver offered an even more enlightening answer.

“I think in 2012 I ran 28 races in June,” Larson said.

The shear exhaustion of competing in 28 events in a 30-day period makes that statistic impressive in and of itself. But considering that Larson also had to adapt to the various types of race cars he was driving from one night to the next, it becomes clear just how remarkable the feat is.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images