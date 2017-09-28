Rob Gronkowski Loved His Cameo On Defense In Patriots’ Win Over Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski has played thousands of offensive snaps since he entered the NFL in 2010. And every once in a while, he gets to experience life on the other side of the ball.

With the New England Patriots leading 36-33 in the final seconds of their game against the Houston Texans, head coach Bill Belichick sent the big tight end out into the secondary to defend against what was sure to be a Deshaun Watson Hail Mary.

Gronkowski’s cameo as a deep safety almost ended in disaster, as Watson’s pass actually sailed right through his hands in the end zone. But luckily for the Patriots, actual safety Duron Harmon was there to haul it in, putting the finishing touches on a dramatic New England victory.

Gronkowski, who was credited with a pass breakup on the play, was used in a similar role in the 2014 divisional-round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. He reflected on his latest defensive effort during his Thursday afternoon news conference.

“I loved that play,” he said. “Now I can say, whenever people ask me, that I played both offense and defense. I enjoy it, and it’s fun going in there and (playing with) the guys I’m competing against all the time. But it feels like when you go out there, they’re right by your side — ‘Rob, you’ve got to pick this. We need this for the team.’ So it feels good. I like doing it.”

He added: “I’m a hybrid safety. Actually, if they put me at D-end ever, you’ll see I’m a hybrid D-end.”

We doubt that’ll ever happen, but Gronkowski does have experience at defensive end. He played there in high school before switching to offense full-time.

Gronkowski said he misses his days as a defender, mostly because D-ends “don’t have to run 70 yards down the field every play.”

“Maybe one day I’ll switch,” he joked. “I’ve thought about it before.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images