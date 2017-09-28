Why O.J. Simpson Could Be Released From Prison As Early As Monday

In the eyes of the state, O.J. Simpson has served his time.

The former star running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer could be released on parole from a Nevada prison facility as soon as Monday, a Nevada prisons official told CBS News. An official date hasn’t been set for Simpson’s release and paperwork has yet to be finalized, but he’s eligible to be freed any time after Oct. 1.

Simpson was sentenced in 2008 to between nine and 33 years in prison for a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas and is serving his sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. The 70-year-old was granted parole this July, however, giving him the opportunity to be released this fall after serving his minimum sentence of nine years.

It’s unclear what Simpson’s post-prison life will look like, but his alma mater, USC, said this summer it won’t welcome the former Heisman Trophy winner back for any practices or games. Simpson still is one of the most polarizing public figures in America after he was acquitted in the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK