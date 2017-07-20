O.J. Simpson Granted Parole; Sports World Passionately Reacts To News

Once again, everyone in the United States is talking about O.J. Simpson.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back was granted parole Thursday, meaning he’ll soon leave prison after serving eight-plus years of his original 33-year sentence. The hearing, in its entirety, was broadcast live, which made for an eventful afternoon on social media.
In the lead-up to the Nevada Board of Parole’s decision, Simpson was getting mixed reviews for his performance in the hearing.
Then, once the decision became official, members of the sports community flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.
Of course, no O.J. Simpson hearing can be complete without a little controversy, a trend one of the parole-board members helped continue.
Say what you want about Simpson (as if there’s anything that hasn’t been said), but the guy sure knows how to generate some buzz.
Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Charles LeBlanc
