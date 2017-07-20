O.J. Simpson Granted Parole; Sports World Passionately Reacts To News

Once again, everyone in the United States is talking about O.J. Simpson.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back was granted parole Thursday, meaning he’ll soon leave prison after serving eight-plus years of his original 33-year sentence. The hearing, in its entirety, was broadcast live, which made for an eventful afternoon on social media.

In the lead-up to the Nevada Board of Parole’s decision, Simpson was getting mixed reviews for his performance in the hearing.

They're about to send OJ back to jail just to get him to stop talking. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 20, 2017

They gon sink OJ — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) July 20, 2017

OJ, being a gr8 representative of a prison, isn't a compliment or something you should boast about. WTF!!! — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 20, 2017

O.J. sitting in his parole hearing laughing like he's catching up with his old college Buddies.. tighten up O.J!😁😩 #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/Qq8hqVSE6v — Willie Colon (@willcolon66) July 20, 2017

OJ looks a lot better then he did when he went to jail! Glad he's healthy looking! #OJ — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 20, 2017

Then, once the decision became official, members of the sports community flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

Free the Juice — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 20, 2017

OJ was in jail doing a lot!!!! He started several sports leagues When he gets out .. I propose a street football league .. Flag tho. — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 20, 2017

BREAKING: Cleveland Browns Sign RB OJ Simpson To 2-Year Deal Worth 14 Million https://t.co/Bsh1cj4td2 — Cabot Bigham (@FollowTheHam) July 20, 2017

THE JUICE IS LOOSE — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 20, 2017

The juice is loose — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) July 20, 2017

OJ bouta play that T Grizzely first day out.. I went to trial back 2 back bih I'm 2-0 — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) July 20, 2017

At the gym – already heard "the juice is loose." Twice. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) July 20, 2017

They done let the REAL JUICE out! #OJsimpson — The Jonathon Simmons (@ThaRealJsimms) July 20, 2017

JUICE WAS GRANTED PAROLE!!!!! 😳😳😳😎 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) July 20, 2017

Man OJ better be squeaky clean from here on out. He's on his 2nd or 3rd chance. He even blink wrong, they're throwing his ass back in there — George Iloka (@George_iloka) July 20, 2017

The Nevada prison system is losing quite a running back today — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 20, 2017

I was dropping my daughter off at Grandma's. Did anyone use "the Juice is Loose" on twitter yet? — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) July 20, 2017

Excited for OJ…🙏🏾 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 20, 2017

OJ wins again! — Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) July 20, 2017

Of course, no O.J. Simpson hearing can be complete without a little controversy, a trend one of the parole-board members helped continue.

Say what you want about Simpson (as if there’s anything that hasn’t been said), but the guy sure knows how to generate some buzz.

