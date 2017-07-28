O.J. Simpson Receives Some Bad News About Post-Prison Life From USC Football

O.J. Simpson soon will be a free man, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be welcome everywhere he goes.
With Simpson set to be released as early as Oct. 1 after being granted parole for his armed robbery sentence, USC head coach Clay Helton was asked Thursday if the former Trojans running back would be welcomed back for practice.
And his answer was a resounding “no.”
“Right now with USC, what the administration and the athletic department have said is, no, O.J. will not be a part of our functions,” Helton said, via ESPN.com’s Arash Markazi. “That’s been the statement.”
What Simpson decides to do with his life post-prison certainly will be a big news topic, but the chances of that involving his alma mater seem pretty slim after this statement.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK
