Adam Gase Explains Why Jay Cutler Was Hilariously Stagnant On Wildcat Play

Jay Cutler has built up a reputation for being lazy, but the veteran quarterback took this stigma to new heights this past Sunday.

In the first quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Cutler lined up out wide as the Dolphins were in Wildcat formation. Cutler didn’t do much to pose as a decoy, though, as he stood motionless with his hands on his hips as running back Jay Ajayi took a direct snap.

Cutler really selling his role in the Wildcat at the bottom of the screen pic.twitter.com/WgHxXvxlHL — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 1, 2017

While most football fans chalked this up as “Classic Cutler,” Dolphins head coach Adam Gase revealed Wednesday that there was a reason why his QB wasn’t active on the play.

“As soon as he steps forward they can knock the … I won’t say it. They can hit him,” Gase told the Miami Herald. “If he steps back or doesn’t move, now you’re looking at a different kind of penalty.”

Gase isn’t worried about Cutler’s attitude or body language either.

“No,” Gase said. “You guys worry about a lot more things than I do.”

We have a feeling Cutler isn’t stressing about how the play was received either.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images