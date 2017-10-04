Terrelle Pryor Flips Off Heckling Fan After Redskins’ Loss To Chiefs

The Washington Redskins suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and Terrelle Pryor took the Week 4 defeat pretty hard.

The talented wide receiver was caught flipping off a heckling Chiefs fan as he was walking off the field, and then he had to be held back by a coach as he attempted to confront the spectator.

TMZ Sports obtained the footage and the Ohio State product was absolutely livid as he exited Arrowhead Stadium.

The video below comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language.

While the fan might have gone a little overboard, it’s nothing that Pryor hasn’t heard 100 times while playing at The Big House against arch-rival Michigan, so he should be able to control his emotions.

The Redskins fell 29-20, but Washington has shown itself to be one of the most talented teams in the NFC through four weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images