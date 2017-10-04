Chris Paul Hilariously Yells ‘Hell Nah’ At Andre Roberson’s Airball 3-Point Shot

Chris Paul could’ve made a better effort to contest an Andre Roberson 3-point shot on Wednesday night, but knowing how poorly the Oklahoma City Thunder forward shoots from the outside led the Houston Rockets point guard to trash talk him instead.

Roberson’s shot didn’t even catch the rim, and soon after the airball, Paul yelled “hell nah.” Check out the hilarious scene below.

.@CP3 as Andre Roberson shoots a three "Hell Naw!" pic.twitter.com/cqm7pO7Dit — Heart of NBA (@HeartofNBA) October 4, 2017

Roberson is a career 26 percent shooter from 3-point range, and he shot just 24 percent from beyond the arc last season. He’s a tremendous perimeter defender, but his 3-point shooting is so bad that opposing defenses don’t even pay attention to him.

Paul can get away with this kind of defense on Roberson, but he’s going to need to show a ton more effort to defend most other players.

But hey, it’s the preseason. Effort isn’t going to be on display too much.

