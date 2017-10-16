Al Michaels Apologizes For Harvey Weinstein Joke During Broncos-Giants

Al Michaels made things really awkward Sunday night during NBC’s broadcast of the Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants game.

The Giants entered the Week 6 showdown without a win, sitting at 0-5 and in last place in the NFC East. Making matters worse for New York was that it just lost several key players, including superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (injury) and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (team-imposed suspension).

The Giants were a sitting duck as far as jokes go, but Michaels took things a little too far by saying the team was coming off a “worse week than Harvey Weinstein.” (Weinstein, a famous film producer, has been in the news recently for sexual misconduct allegations.)

Michaels’ joke, while simply an attempt to make light of the Giants’ woes, pissed off a lot of people. The legendary play-by-play announcer thus apologized later in the game.

Al Michaels' apology for Weinstein joke pic.twitter.com/QrIPTb6l2X — That Dude (@cjzer0) October 16, 2017

Some things you just shouldn’t joke about.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images