Pirelli Unveils Pink Tires For F1, Susan G. Komen’s Drive For The Cure

Formula One and Susan G. Komen will use the United States Grand Prix to promote breast cancer awareness, and Pirelli is doing its part to help the cause.

Pirelli will change the color band that lines its softest tire compound for Circuit of the Americas’ pink out, the company announced Monday. The Ultrasoft tires, which usually sport a purple ring along the sidewalls, will sport a special pink band for the Oct. 22 race.

The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation announced Thursday that it is partnering with F1 to launch the Drive for the Cure initiative around the U.S. Grand Prix. In addition to Pirelli’s tires, COTA’s pit lane has been painted pink ahead of the race weekend, plus Force India’s already-pink cars will sport ribbons on their noses to support Breast Cancer Care.

As part of its partnership with F1, Susan G. Komen is running a social media campaign, asking people to share how breast cancer has impacted them by using the hashtag #DriveForTheCure.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas