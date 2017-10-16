NBA Preview 2017-18: Eastern Conference Predictions, Projected Finish

So, uh, that escalated quickly.

Many expected an eventful NBA offseason, but The Association took the drama to new heights this summer, as several marquee players shook up the league’s landscape by changing clubs.

The headliner? A blockbuster between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, who swapped All-Star point guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas in a fascinating trade between arguably the two best teams in the Eastern Conference — who just happen to meet each other Tuesday on Opening Night.

So, what do all these moves mean for the 2017-18 season? Are the Cavs still the team to beat in the East, or can the Celtics challenge them for supremacy? Does anyone else have a shot?

We broke it down in our Eastern Conference preview, which includes a projected finish for each team and the skinny on where they stand.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers. Sorry, Celtics fans. As long as LeBron James is around, the East still runs through Cleveland. Jae Crowder gives the Cavs versatility and length defensively, while Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose should have enough gas in the tank to fill Irving’s scoring void. Even if Cleveland starts slow, Thomas’ expected return in early 2018 should lift James and Co. to the East’s top seed.

2. Boston Celtics. Chemistry might be an issue for this face-lifted roster, but talent will not. Irving and Gordon Hayward make the Celtics incredibly dynamic on offense, and Brad Stevens is the perfect head coach to unlock their potential. If rookie Jayson Tatum lives up to the hype and Jaylen Brown takes the next step in his second season, this team could make a run at the No. 1 seed.

3. Washington Wizards. The Wizards held their cards amid a wild offseason, and with good reason. John Wall and Bradley Beal lead a solid, balanced lineup that won 49 games last season and could push 50 if it stays healthy.

4. Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting better by the second and could be a legitimate MVP candidate this season. Jabari Parker, Khris Middleton and reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon round out a fierce, young group that’s ready to take the next step.

5. Toronto Raptors. Keeping Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan together came at a cost, as the departures of DeMarre Carroll, Patrick Patterson, Cory Joseph and P.J. Tucker leave Toronto with a gutted core. The Raptors still are talented enough to make the playoffs, but they won’t last long.

6. Miami Heat. The surprise of the East last season should continue its second-half success into 2017-18, and the backcourt duo of Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters could turn some heads. But when your biggest offseason move is signing Kelly Olynyk, you’re not getting a home playoff series.

7. Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets could be decent if Dwight Howard actually shows up. Kemba Walker is one of the league’s better point guards and leads a pretty versatile lineup. But Nicolas Batum’s preseason injury is a killer, and Charlotte doesn’t have enough firepower to make any serious postseason noise.

8. Philadelphia 76ers. We’re trusting the process, folks. A healthy frontcourt of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons should give defenders fits, leaving sharpshooters Dario Saric and J.J. Redick plenty of room to operate. But a postseason berth will come down to the play of Markelle Fultz, who must silence early critics by emerging as a true playmaker.

9. Detroit Pistons. It’s looking like another season in NBA purgatory for the Pistons, who added a solid two-way talent in Avery Bradley but lost one of its best scorers in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

10. Orlando Magic. The Magic drafted well in big man Jonathan Isaac and have a pretty decent collection of young talent. That’s not to say they’re going anywhere, but Orlando could be a dark horse for the No. 8 seed.

11. Indiana Pacers. Indiana’s top returning scorer is Myles Turner. That’s not ideal. The departures of Paul George and Jeff Teague mean the Pacers won’t be playing past April, although they’ll probably win just enough games to lose out on a good lottery pick.

12. New York Knicks. There’s a good chance Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks actually play better without Carmelo Anthony slowing down the offense. No. 8 overall pick Frank Ntilikina also provides hope for the future. Alas, the future is not now.

13. Brooklyn Nets. It’s a good thing the Celtics dealt that 2018 Nets pick, because Brooklyn might not be the worst team in the NBA this season. A D’Angelo Russell-Jeremy Lin backcourt and the addition of DeMarre Carroll should generate some buzz, although Brook Lopez’s absence ensures this team won’t win any more than 30 games.

14. Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are embracing the rebuild, as only Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore remain from their 60-win team in 2014-15. All signs point to Atlanta competing for a lottery pick with…

15. Chicago Bulls. What do you get when you can’t decide between a rebuild and a playoff push? The disaster that is the Bulls, who finally waved the white flag by dumping Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade for a puzzling collection of misfits.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images