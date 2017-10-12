All Sit: Aaron Judge Sets Unfortunate MLB Record In ALDS Win Vs. Indians

Aaron Judge has had a phenomenal rookie season filled with tons of long home runs and a whole lot of strikeouts.

And the rookie right fielder whiffed a whole lot during the first round of the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The New York Yankees advanced to the American League Championship Series on Wednesday when they defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. New York won the series three-games-to-two without a lot of help from Judge who went a 1-for-20 on the series with a double, four walks and 16 (!) strikeouts.

Judge managed to set a rather embarrassing postseason record with that large number of Ks.

The star outfielder struck out four times Wednesday to bring his series total to 16, the most ever by a single hitter in a playoff series.

#FresnoState's Aaron Judge sets postseason series record with 16 strikeouts in 5 games. Said after he'll move on, focus now on Astros. pic.twitter.com/5VJNJ4lsLz — Tommy Tran (@TommyTranTV) October 12, 2017

He also became the only player since 1903 to record three four-strikeout games in a single postseason.

Aaron Judge is the first player in MLB history to have three 4-strikeout games in a single postseason. — David Adler (@_dadler) October 12, 2017

Judge is no stranger to strikeout records, though, as the power-hitting outfielder set the record earlier this season for most consecutive games with a strikeout.

The Yankees will need Judge to find his swing if they are going to beat the Houston Astros and advance to the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images