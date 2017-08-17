Aaron Judge Sets Embarrassing MLB Record In Yankees’ Win Over Mets

Aaron Judge has had a memorable rookie season that has included a victory in the Home Run Derby and countless tape-measure home runs. And the New York Yankees right fielder made history Wednesday, although it’s not the kind he’ll be proud of.

Judge went 2-for-5 with a 457-foot home run and a strikeout during the Yankees’ win over the New York Mets, and while the blast was worthy of oohs and aahs, it’s the strikeout that will go down in the record books.

With that K, the All-Star now has struck out in 33 consecutive games, which is the most all-time in a single season by a non-pitcher.

Aaron Judge has now struck out in 33 straight games, the most all-time in a single-season by non-pitcher per @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/bxGItAYAz4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 17, 2017

Judge has had a rough second half of the season, as he now is hitting .175 with 49 strikeouts since the Midsummer Classic.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images