Anze Kopitar Shining For Kings Amid Los Angeles’ Red-Hot Start

Anze Kopitar is playing like a captain should.

The Los Angeles Kings center is off to a strong start to the season, posting seven goals and five assists through the first 10 games of the 2017-18 campaign.

Kopitar’s play has helped vault the Kings to an 8-1-1 record entering Saturday’s matchup with the Boston Bruins. Additionally, L.A. currently is tied for second in the NHL in points with 17.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffee break down Kopitar’s recent surge, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images