Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon, Nail Yakupov Team Up For Slick Goal Vs. Bruins

It’s tough to defend two players by yourself. Just ask Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid.

In the second period of the Bruins’ Wednesday night clash against the Colorado Avalanche, McQuaid served as Boston’s last line of defense as Nathan MacKinnon and Nail Yakupov bolted up the ice. Unfortunately for McQuaid, he couldn’t pull off a heroic effort, as MacKinnon fed Yakupov for an easy one-timer that was smoked by Tuukka Rask.

To hear a full breakdown of the two-on-one tally, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images