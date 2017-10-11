Ben Roethlisberger Slams Media For Questioning His Commitment To Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger might be past his prime, but his love for football hasn’t wavered.
Roethlisberger’s commitment to the game was called into question following his abysmal five-interception performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Big Ben was hard on himself after the game, saying “maybe I don’t have it anymore.”
The Steelers quarterback knows he isn’t playing at the level he’s capable of, but he also doesn’t really care about any sports pundit’s opinion of his play. Here are Roethlisberger’s comments on the issue, courtesy of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The Steelers are off to an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, and Roethlisberger’s struggles are a big reason why. Pittsburgh currently sits at 3-2, but its offense largely has been out of sync. If the Steelers have any hopes of earning AFC North supremacy this season, they’ll need Roethlisberger to sharpen up his game.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
