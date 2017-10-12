Ex-Bears Coach Mike Ditka Backtracks On Ridiculous Oppression Comment

Mike Ditka caught a world of heat for his recent comments on racism in America.

Ditka, who’s been outspoken about his opposition towards protests during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” made a wildly misinformed claim when he said there hasn’t been oppression in the U.S. “in the past 100 years.”

The legendary Chicago Bears coach, expectedly, received tremendous backlash for his comment, including a sharp response from fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath.

Now, Ditka is attempting to clarify what he meant by his viewpoint on oppression.

“The characterization of the statement that I made does not reflect the context of the question that I was answering and certainly does not reflect my views throughout my lifetime,” Ditka said in a statement, per Scooby Axson of Sports Illustrated. “I have absolutely seen oppression in society in the last 100 years and I am completely intolerant of any discrimination. The interview was about the NFL and the related issues. That’s where my head was at. I was quoted in the interview stating, ‘You have to be colorblind.’ I stated that you should look at a person for what they are and not the color of their skin. I’m sorry if anyone was offended.”

If this truly is what Ditka was trying to convey with his comment, he probably should have been more mindful with his word choice.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images