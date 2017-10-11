Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Avs Lines

The Boston Bruins hit the road for the first time in the 2017-18 season Wednesday night when they visit the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center.
The B’s and Avs faced off Monday at TD Garden with Colorado notching a dominating 4-0 win behind goaltender Semyon Varlamov.
Boston has been without Patrice Bergeron and David Backes for the first two games of the season. And while Bergeron made the trip with the team, he will not play Wednesday. Meanwhile, Backes (diverticulitis) and Noel Acciari (broken finger) are expected to be out until November.
Riley Nash will slide up to the top line in Bergeron’s absence, while Danton Heinen will make his season debut on the fourth line next to Tim Schaller and Sean Kuraly.
Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday night’s game.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-1-0, 2 points)
Brad Marchand — Riley Nash — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey — Ryan Spooner — Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen
Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug — Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller — Charlie McAvoy
Tuukka Rask
COLORADO AVALANCHE (2-1-0, 4 points)
Sven Andrighetto — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Alexander Kerfoot — Matt Duchene — Nail Yakupov
Gabriel Landeskog — Tyson Jost — J.T. Compher
Colin Wilson — Carl Soderberg — Blake Comeau
Nikita Zadorov – Erik Johnson
Patrik Nemeth – Tyson Barrie
Mark Barberio – Chris Bigras
Semyon Varlamov
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
