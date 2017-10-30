Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines

by on Mon, Oct 30, 2017 at 4:49PM
The Boston Bruins look to get back in the win column Monday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

The Bruins lost a heartbreaker in their last outing Saturday night, as the Los Angeles Kings snuck in a last-second goal to steal a 2-1 overtime victory on the road. The Blue Jackets are coming off a troubling loss themselves, as they were trounced by the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday.

Tuukka Rask will start in between the pipes for Boston for a second consecutive game. Anton Khudobin will be unavailable if relief is needed, though, as the backup netminder sustained a minor lower body injury in practice Sunday. Zane McIntyre was called up following Khudobin’s injury and will serve as Rask’s backup against Columbus.

Elsewhere on the injury front, David Krejci will miss his fourth straight game as he deals with a nagging back injury. David Backes is expected to remain in the second-line center slot in relief of Krejci.

Here are the projected lines for Monday’s Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk — David Backes — David Pastrnak
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen
Kenny Agostino — Riley Nash — Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Kevan Miller — Paul Postma

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-4-0)
Artemi Panarin — Nick Foligno — Josh Anderson
Boone Jenner — Brandon Dubinsky — Cam Atkinson
Matt Calvert — Alexander Wennberg — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Sonny Milano — Zac Dalpe — Pierre-Luc Dubois

Zach Werenski — Seth Jones
Jack Johnson — David Savard
Ryan Murray — Markus Nutivaara

Sergei Bobrovsky

