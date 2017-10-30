Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines

The Boston Bruins look to get back in the win column Monday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

The Bruins lost a heartbreaker in their last outing Saturday night, as the Los Angeles Kings snuck in a last-second goal to steal a 2-1 overtime victory on the road. The Blue Jackets are coming off a troubling loss themselves, as they were trounced by the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday.

Tuukka Rask will start in between the pipes for Boston for a second consecutive game. Anton Khudobin will be unavailable if relief is needed, though, as the backup netminder sustained a minor lower body injury in practice Sunday. Zane McIntyre was called up following Khudobin’s injury and will serve as Rask’s backup against Columbus.

Elsewhere on the injury front, David Krejci will miss his fourth straight game as he deals with a nagging back injury. David Backes is expected to remain in the second-line center slot in relief of Krejci.

Here are the projected lines for Monday’s Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk — David Backes — David Pastrnak

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen

Kenny Agostino — Riley Nash — Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Kevan Miller — Paul Postma

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-4-0)

Artemi Panarin — Nick Foligno — Josh Anderson

Boone Jenner — Brandon Dubinsky — Cam Atkinson

Matt Calvert — Alexander Wennberg — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Sonny Milano — Zac Dalpe — Pierre-Luc Dubois

Zach Werenski — Seth Jones

Jack Johnson — David Savard

Ryan Murray — Markus Nutivaara

Sergei Bobrovsky

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images