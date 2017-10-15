Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Veterans After 6-2 Win Over Coyotes

The Boston Bruins have suffered in Patrice Bergeron’s absence, but the rest of the team’s veterans stepped up in a big way Saturday night in Arizona.

The Bruins received three-point nights from three of their star players in the 6-2 win, as Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak all shined against the Coyotes.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his team’s leaders for rising to the occasion and helping the B’s curb their two-game skid.

To hear what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images