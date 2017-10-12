Bruins’ Anton Khudobin Denies Av’s’ J.T. Compher With Stellar Pad Save

Anton Khudobin wasn’t expected to see action Wednesday night, but the Boston Bruins’ backup goaltender made his time on the ice count.

Khudobin entered the game against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period in relief of Tuukka Rask. The veteran netminder did a good job of keeping the B’s in the game, including a tremendous pad save that surely will make the highlight reels.

To see Khudobin’s impressive stop, check out the DCU Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images