The Boston Bruins were unable to finish their three-game road trip with a win Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The Bruins fell behind 2-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights and couldn’t beat goaltender Malcolm Subban until it was too late in the third period. Vegas won 3-1 to improve to 4-1-0 as an expansion team.

