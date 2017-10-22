Bruins’ David Pastrnak Sticks With Play, Scores Gritty Goal Vs. Sabres

David Pastrnak knows to play until the whistle sounds.

The Boston Bruins winger generally is known for his highlight-reel goals, but the 21-year-old’s tally against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday was all about tenacity.

Roughly seven minutes into the first period, Pastrnak teamed up with Tim Schaller for a crafty rush up ice. Although Pastrnak initially was denied by Sabres goalie Robin Lehner, he didn’t quit on the play and eventually pushed the puck into the back of the net for the Bruins’ first goal.

To see Pastrnak’s impressive effort, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images