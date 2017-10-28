Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask Returns Vs. Kings After Three-Game Absence

The Boston Bruins will receive a big lift Saturday night when they take on the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask makes his return in net for the B’s after missing the last three games with a concussion. The veteran netminder sustained the injury after colliding with Anders Bjork in practice last week.

Speaking after practice Friday, Rask explained his mindset heading into his first game back from injury. You can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images