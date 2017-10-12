Bruins Look To Improve Puck Management After Back-To-Back Losses To Avs

The Colorado Avalanche got the best of the Boston Bruins in both games of the home-and-home series.

The Avs blanked the B’s 4-0 on Monday at TD Garden and followed that up with a convincing 6-3 victory at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday night.

After Boston’s second consecutive loss, head coach Bruce Cassidy stressed the need for his team to improve its puck management and decision making which will help limit odd-man rushes.

