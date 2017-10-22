Bruins Saved By Crossbar In Final Minute Of Regulation Vs. Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres stole a 5-4 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden, but the visiting club was close to wrapping things up in regulation.

After Buffalo evened the score with just over two minutes left in the third period, the Sabres nearly notched the go-ahead goal with 30 seconds remaining but were turned away by the crossbar.

To see Buffalo come within inches of a tally, check out the DCU Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images