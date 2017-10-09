Buy Bruins Face-Off Gala Tickets Now; First Annual Event Takes Place Oct. 23

The first annual Boston Bruins Face-Off Gala will be held on Monday, Oct. 23 in Cambridge, Mass., at the Royal Sonesta.

This first-of-its-kind event will bring together the current Boston Bruins roster, coaching staff/members of the front office and prominent alumni, as the 2017-18 season kicks off. This exclusive event will be the only time fans will be able to interact with the full Boston Bruins team during the 2017-18 season. In a concluding Q&A with head coach Bruce Cassidy and a few players, attendees will be hear their thoughts on the current season.

All proceeds will benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased at www.bostonbruins.com/faceoffgala.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images