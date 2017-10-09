Bruins’ Power-Play Aggressiveness Backfires Early Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins got aggressive during a first-period power play Monday afternoon — maybe a little too aggressive.

The B’s were looking for a game-tying goal on the man advantage against the Colorado Avalanche, but the B’s got caught a little out of position as the power play came to a close.

And just as the Avs killed off the penalty, J.T. Compher beat Tuukka Rask with a glove-side wrist shot to increase the Colorado lead to two goals.

Hear Andy Brickley’s breakdown in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images