Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Power-Play Aggressiveness Backfires Early Vs. Avalanche

by on Mon, Oct 9, 2017 at 3:30PM
2,422

The Boston Bruins got aggressive during a first-period power play Monday afternoon — maybe a little too aggressive.

The B’s were looking for a game-tying goal on the man advantage against the Colorado Avalanche, but the B’s got caught a little out of position as the power play came to a close.

And just as the Avs killed off the penalty, J.T. Compher beat Tuukka Rask with a glove-side wrist shot to increase the Colorado lead to two goals.

Hear Andy Brickley’s breakdown in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via  Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team