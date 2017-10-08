Cam Newton Claims Sexist Remark Was Supposed To Be Compliment

Cam Newton just can’t get out of his own way.

The Carolina Panthers star quarterback came under fire earlier this week for making sexist remarks toward reporter Jourdan Rodrigue when he said he found it funny when a woman talks about passing routes.

Newton issued what appeared to be a sincere apology Thursday, but the 2015 NFL MVP made things worse Sunday after his team’s victory over the Detroit Lions.

The talented signal-caller was asked about his turbulent week during his postgame press conference, and it doesn’t sound like Newton learned anything from his earlier tribulations.

Cam Newton: My sarcasm trying to give someone a compliment turned in ways I never would even imagine (his comment to female reporter) pic.twitter.com/cFILhT4Nwa — Joshua A. Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) October 8, 2017

Newton already has lost a sponsor, taken heat from the NFL, Stephen Colbert and Kyle Shanahan, and now the backlash is unlikely to subside with this latest case of foot-in-mouth syndrome.

