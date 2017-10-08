MLB

Indians Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 3 Online

by on Sun, Oct 8, 2017 at 6:50PM
The New York Yankees need to beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night or the AL wild card winners will be watching the rest of the postseason from home.

The Indians took a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 13-inning victory on Friday night. Now the series has come to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, where the Yankees are hoping their fans will help propel them to a Game 4.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Indians online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images

