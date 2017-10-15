Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum Has Envisioned Guarding LeBron James

Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum grew up watching LeBron James. Now, the 19-year-old will share the same court as the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar.

The Celtics and Cavaliers will meet on the NBA’s opening night Oct. 17 at Quicken Loans Arena. Tatum expressed his excitement for the game after practice Saturday, and admitted he’s envisioned guarding James. The Duke product says he won the battle in his head, but making these visions come to fruition is a whole different story.

