Charlie McAvoy Called David Pastrnak’s Shot A Day Before It Happened

Charlie McAvoy’s NHL career is young, but it sometimes seems like he sees things happening before they actually happen … but this is taking that to a new extreme.

The Boston Bruins rookie defenseman scored his first career NHL goal as part of Boston’s 4-3 opening night win over the Nashville Predators.

McAvoy also assisted on David Pastrnak’s power-play goal in the first period, as Pastrnak rifled a one-timer by Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne during a 5-on-3 man advantage. It was just like McAvoy predicted — a day before the opener.

Finally game day tomorrow. That means more @davidpastrnak one timer bingos 🏒 👊🏼 #hugmebrotha A post shared by Charlie McAvoy (@cmcavoy25) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

McAvoy later added his goal, jumping into the rush, taking a pass from David Krejci and beating Rinne from the slot.

Obviously, it was an encouraging opener for the Bruins, as the youth movement was on clear display. B’s fans can get used to seeing the McAvoy-to-Pastrnak connection for a long time to come.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images