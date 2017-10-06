Red Sox Add Chris Young To ALDS Roster After Eduardo Nunez Knee Injury

If Eduardo Nunez is going to play another game for the Boston Red Sox this season, it will have to come in the World Series.

The Red Sox infielder left Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday in the first inning after reaggravating a nagging knee injury.

Red Sox manager John Farrell and a team trainer had to carry Nunez, who was serving as the designated hitter, off the field, and after the Red Sox’s 8-2 loss to Houston, the team added outfielder Chris Young to the ALDS roster in Nunez’s place. That means Nunez must sit out the rest of the ALDS and the American League Championship Series should the Red Sox advance that far.

It will be interesting to see what the Red Sox do with Young now that he’s been added to the roster. The outfielder struggled mightily this season, but he does have decent numbers against Houston’s Game 2 starer Dallas Keuchel. Young has seven career hits off the former Cy Young winner in 25 at-bats with a pair of doubles and a triple.

In an ideal world for the Red Sox, they likely would use Young as a pinch hitter against left-handed pitchers. He’s a career .262 hitter with an .827 OPS against southpaws, but he hit just .200 with a .590 OPS against left-handed pitching this season.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images