Dallas Keuchel Ties Astros’ Postseason Strikeout Record In ALCS Game 1 Win

Dallas Keuchel joined some pretty elite company after his performance against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

The Houston Astros starter tossed seven scoreless innings Friday and racked up 10 strikeouts in Houston’s 2-1 win, tying a franchise record that hadn’t been touched for decades. Keuchel was the first ‘Stros pitcher to throw 10-plus strikeouts in a postseason game since Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan fanned 12 in Game 5 of the 1986 National League Championship Series.

Mike Scott has the most K’s in the 10-plus crew, as he recorded 14 in Game 1 of that same NLCS.

Keuchel also is the first and only Astros left-hander to accomplish the feat, beating out Randy Johnson (1998 NL Division Series) and Mike Hampton (1999 NLDS), who had nine each.

Justin Verlander will have a shot to join the club when he faces off against Yankees starter Luis Severino at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in Game 2.

