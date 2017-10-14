Patriots Linebacker Harvey Langi Involved In Car Accident In Foxboro

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.): The Patriots confirm linebacker Harvey Langi was rear ended in a car accident and taken to a local hospital. Langi officially was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets with a back injury.

Statement from the New England #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/8bofNfZtSz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 14, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: New England Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was involved in a car accident with his wife, Cassidy, Friday night in Foxboro, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com.

Langi and his wife’s injuries are considered “serious” but not life-threatening, the source said. The accident occurred on or near Fisher St. in Foxboro.

The Foxboro Fire Department tweeted pictures of a three-car accident early Saturday morning on Fisher St.

3 car MVA commercial @ Fisher st. shortly before 2130 hrs this evening, 5 total pt's transported, jaws used to free one occupant pic.twitter.com/aw86kC7JNm — FoxboroughFire2252 (@FoxboroughFire) October 14, 2017

Langi and his wife’s families are aware of the situation and are traveling to New England. Patriots players also have been informed of the accident.

Praying for my brother @LANGI21 quick recovery for you and your wife 🙏🏾 — David Jones ™ (@the_davidjones) October 14, 2017

Langi, 25, was signed by the Patriots this spring after he went undrafted out of BYU. He’s played in one game this season and recorded one tackle.

The Patriots are playing the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The team is traveling to New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

