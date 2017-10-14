Patriots Linebacker Harvey Langi Involved In Car Accident In Foxboro

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.): The Patriots confirm linebacker Harvey Langi was rear ended in a car accident and taken to a local hospital. Langi officially was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets with a back injury.
ORIGINAL STORY: New England Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was involved in a car accident with his wife, Cassidy, Friday night in Foxboro, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com.
Langi and his wife’s injuries are considered “serious” but not life-threatening, the source said. The accident occurred on or near Fisher St. in Foxboro.
The Foxboro Fire Department tweeted pictures of a three-car accident early Saturday morning on Fisher St.
Langi and his wife’s families are aware of the situation and are traveling to New England. Patriots players also have been informed of the accident.
Langi, 25, was signed by the Patriots this spring after he went undrafted out of BYU. He’s played in one game this season and recorded one tackle.
The Patriots are playing the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The team is traveling to New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
