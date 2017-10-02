Danica Patrick Wishes Her “Love,” Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Happy 30th Birthday

Even though Danica Patrick thoroughly documented her recent yacht trip on social media, she apparently was saving one picture from the vacation for a special occasion.

Patrick posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., on Monday, but it wasn’t to gloat about beating him to the checkered flag Sunday at Dover International Speedway. The post instead was to wish her “love” a happy birthday.

The recent getaway the couple took with their friends, including Kyle Larson, was in celebration of Stenhouse’s birthday, but the Roush Fenway Racing driver actually turned 30 on Monday.

Happy birthday love. I hope your 30's are the most memorable of your life. You deserve everything good in your life! I love you! ❤️ A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Although Stenhouse clearly had fun on the celebratory trip ahead of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, advancing to the Round of 12 the day before his birthday probably was an even more enjoyable gift.