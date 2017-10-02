Bruins Place Malcolm Subban On Waivers After Backup Goaltender Battle

It looks like Anton Khudobin will serve as Tuukka Rask’s backup to begin the 2017-18 NHL season.

The Boston Bruins placed goaltender Malcolm Subban on waivers Monday, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Subban, a first-round draft pick (24th overall) in 2012, competed with Khudobin throughout training camp and the preseason for Boston’s backup goalie job. Khudobin performed well, though, and he’ll begin the season behind Rask.

Subban, who outlasted fellow netminders Zane McIntyre and Daniel Vladar in camp, now can be claimed by any of the other 30 NHL teams before a potential demotion to the Providence Bruins of the AHL. If Subban passes through waivers and lands back with the Baby B’s, he’ll compete for minutes with McIntyre, who’s coming off an excellent season with Providence.

Subban, 23, has appeared in two career NHL games. He saved just 16 of 22 shots and posted an 0-2 record.

