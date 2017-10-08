Dannon Already Has Replaced Cam Newton With This NFL QB As New Spokesperson

Dannon isn’t waiting around to make a culture change.

The yogurt company has signed Dak Prescott to an endorsement deal and already has scheduled the Dallas Cowboys quarterback to shoot a commercial this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

This news comes just three days after Dannon ended its partnership with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the wake of his sexist remarks directed at a female reporter earlier this week. Newton later apologized for what he called an “extremely degrading and disrespectful” choice of words.

But it appears Dannon, whose Greek yogurt, Oikos, is labeled as “the official yogurt of the NFL,” is wasting no time moving on from the Panthers QB by replacing him with another talented NFL star.

Prescott has signed the most endorsement deals in the NFL this season and already is in partnerships with Beats By Dre, Tostitos, Campbell’s Chunky Soup, Pepsi, 7-Eleven, New Era Caps, AT&T and more, according to ESPN.

And now, you can add a yogurt company to that list.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images