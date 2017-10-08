MMA Fighter Scores Brutal Head-Kick Knockout While Lying On His Back

The best moment in MMA on Saturday didn’t occur at UFC 216, and didn’t involve Tony Ferguson or Kevin Lee.

Rather, it took place in Kuwait.

During a Wawan MMA bout in Kuwait City, Jordanian fighter Hussam Qashou scored one of the most unlikely knockouts you’ll ever see. On his back, with his opponent hovering over him in dominating position, Qashou unleashed a ridiculous up-kick to earn the victory. Check it out in the video below:

Another view of that insane kick KO by Hussam Qashou at Wawan MMA @MMA_Kuwait pic.twitter.com/QtIgnr8qD8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2017

Wow.

As incredible as this knockout was, it might not be the craziest one we’ve seen from recent overseas bouts.

That honor likely still belongs to Cosmo Alexandre, who scored a devastating knockout against Mikhail Romanchuk in China last month.