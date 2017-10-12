Danny Trevathan Says He Reached Out To Davante Adams: ‘He Was Real Cool’

It appears Davante Adams has no hard feelings toward Danny Trevathan after the Chicago Bears linebacker sent him to the hospital.

Trevathan delivered a hit to the Green Bay Packers wide receiver’s head and neck during Week 4’s installment of “Thursday Night Football” that required Adams be stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital overnight. Trevathan said the hit wasn’t intentional and was suspended one game, and he apparently reached out to Adams, too.

“I told him I hope he’s good,” Trevathan said Wednesday, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Hope you know I wasn’t trying to harm him. I was just trying to make a play.”

“He was real cool,” Trevathan added. “He plays football. He plays it hard, and he plays it good. Obviously, he played last week. He did good. He handled it well. We were good.”

Adams returned in Week 5 and caught seven passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Trevathan was suspended, and now that he’s back, he said he has to be more aware of what he’s doing.

“I just gotta be more careful with situations like that,” Trevathan said. “But I can’t let that slow me down. I’ve been playing this game for a long time. I’ll be more careful with the rules that are in place. But I’m just trying to make a play and hustling to the ball.”

Trevathan’s first game back Sunday will be against the Ravens in Baltimore.

