Patriots Among NFL Teams Contributing To Earthquake Aid In Mexico City

Mexico City needs help, and the New England Patriots are doing their part.

The Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL Foundation have combined to contribute $200,000 toward relief efforts in Mexico City following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook central Mexico on Sept. 19, the NFL announced Thursday. The Cowboys also have given $50,000 toward the Salvation Army’s relief efforts in the Mexican capital.

The massive earthquake killed at least 216 people in Mexico City and the states of Puebla, Mexico and Morelos, according to CNN. The earthquake also resulted in substantial damage to the region’s infrastructure.

It’s certainly been a trying time in Mexico, as the aforementioned quake came less than two weeks after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the nation’s southern coast. It reportedly was felt in Mexico City and Guatemala City.

This isn’t the only recent natural disaster that’s prompted support from the NFL, however.

In August, Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledged to match any donation, up to $1 million, to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 19 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which suffered minor damage during the 7.1-magnitude quake.

