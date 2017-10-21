David Backes Excited To Be Back With Bruins After Missing Time With Illness

David Backes wanted nothing more than to lace up his skates for the Boston Bruins’ regular-season opener Oct. 5.

Unfortunately for the veteran forward, a nasty bout with diverticulitis sidelined him for the first five games of the 2017-18 campaign. Backed would make a speedy recovery, though, as he made his season debut Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Prior to Boston’s Saturday night tilt with the Buffalo Sabres, Backes caught up with NESN’s Billy Jaffe to talk about his recovery and excitement to be back on the ice.

To hear what Backes had say, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images