David Krejci Stresses Importance Of Consistency, Bringing His ‘A’ Game

David Krejci is an integral piece of the Boston Bruins’ offensive attack.

The veteran center provides a unique skill set and makes the rest of his teammates better when he’s playing at his highest level.

Krejci got off to a great start to the 2017-18 season with a three-assist performance in the opener against the Nashville Predators, but his showings in both of Boston’s losses to the Colorado Avalanche were beneath his standards.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, Krejci preached the importance of consistently and bringing his “A” game every time he hits the ice.

